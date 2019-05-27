Top seeds successfully defend state singles tennis titles

Top seeds Grace Campanella of Kennebunk-Wells and Nick Forester of Falmouth successfully defended their titles on Monday during the final two rounds of the Maine Principals’ Association State Singles Tennis Tournament at Bates College in Lewiston.

Campanella continued her dominance by registering a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Bangor High School exchange student Elene Imnaishvili.

Campanella had gained a second straight finals berth on Monday morning by dispatching No. 5 seed Regitze Jacobsen of Mount Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor 6-0, 6-0.

Imnaishvili moved into the championship match by virtue of Monday’s 6-4, 6-4 semifinal victory over Morgan Warner of Waynflete School in Portland.

Forester earned another title by beating No. 2 seed Dariy Vykhodtsev of Thornton Academy in Saco. Forester won 6-1, 6-1.

Forester gained a spot in the title match with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over fourth-seeded Thorne Kieffer of Waynflete on Monday morning.

Vykhodtsev finally ended the run of undseeded Yarmouth freshman Archie McDonough, posting a 6-2, 6-0 victory.

Tennis action turn this week to the team playoffs, which begin with preliminary action Tuesday. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday and the finals will be played Saturday, all on the home courts of the higher seeds.