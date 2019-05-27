Bangor, MDI girls advance to state singles tennis semifinals

Exchange students Elene Imnaishvili of Bangor High School and Regitze Jacobsen of Mount Desert Island High in Bar Harbor have advanced to the semifinals of the Maine Principals’ Association State Singles Tennis Tournament.

Imnaishvili, of the Republic of Georgia, is the No. 2 seed and has earned a semifinal matchup against No. 6 Morgan Warner of Waynflete School in Portland. The fifth-seeded Jacobsen, who hails from Denmark, moves into a semifinal match against the defending champion, No. 1 Grace Campanella of Kennebunk-Wells.

The singles semifinals are scheduled to begin Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Bates College in Lewiston.

The boys semifinals will pit top seed Nick Forester of Falmouth against No. 4 Thorne Kieffer of Waynflete and No. 2 Dariy Vykhodtsev of Thornton Academy in Saco against unseeded Archie McDonough of Yarmouth.

Imnaishvili opened play on Friday with a second-round win over Miriam Nelson of Ellsworth. On Saturday, she dispatched Emma Wadsworth of Maranacook High in Readfield 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 16, then ousted No. 7 seed Anastasia Kapothanasis of Cheverus High in Portland 6-2, 6-0.

Jacobsen began her surge to the semis with Friday’s 7-6 (6), 6-1 second-round victory over Lea Scrapchansky of Brunswick. On Saturday, she outlasted Fiona Lang of Lincoln Academy in Newcastle 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 in the Round of 16 and then beat Maranacook’s Madelyn Dwyer 6-1, 6-4.

Campanella began defense of her title in earnest with Friday’s 6-0, 6-0 win over Madeline Foster of Lewiston, then eliminated Daphne Stratton-Gignac of York 6-0, 6-0 in the Round of 16 before cruising past No. 9 Blair Hollyday of Cape Elizabeth 6-0, 6-0.

Warner advanced with a 6-0, 6-1 Round of 32 victory over Isabel Berman of Cape Elizabeth and Saturday wins over No. 11 Lauren Bourque of Messalonskee High in Oakland (4-6, 6-3, 7-6) and No. 3 seeed Caitlin Cass of Lincoln Academy (3-6, 6-3, 6-3).

On the boys’ side, Forester’s path to the semifinals included victories over Shepard Shutkin of Yarmouth, (6-1, 6-0) and Dennis Stewart of Bangor (6-0, 6-0) and Wes Goodwin of Freeport (6-0, 6-1).

Kieffer made his way to the semis by beating Eben Cooley of Piscataquis Community in Guilford (6-0, 6-1) and Caleb Richard of Thornton Academy in Saco 6-1, 6-2, and No. 5 Leif Boddie of Greely in Cumberland (6-3, 6-4).

Vykhodtsev was a winner over Calvin Spencer of Falmouth (6-0, 6-0), Eli Jolliffe of Belfast (6-1, 6-2) and Ben Adey of Waynflete (6-4, 6-0).

McDonough upset his way all the way to the final four, starting with Friday victories over Charlie O’Brien of Camden Hills in Rockport (6-2, 6-1) and Robby Kurtz of Saint Dominic High in Auburn (6-0, 6-2). On Saturday, he knocked off No. 3 Declan Archer of Kennebunk (6-3, 6-2) and Matthew Ray of Falmouth (4-6, 6-3, 6-1).