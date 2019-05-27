Maine news you need to know for Monday

Happy Memorial Day. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to the low 70s from north to south, with rain showers possible in the afternoon.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

–As people across the nation pay tribute this Memorial Day to those lost in the line of duty, here in Bangor, Mainers can pay tribute at any of the 10 war memorials installed around the city — from a Civil War memorial that’s one of the oldest in the nation, to newer memorials that offer personalized ways to honor the fallen.

–When Ryan Rutledge starts work Tuesday morning in Skowhegan, he will lower substantially the average age of the attorneys working in town.

That’s because at 28, Rutledge, who graduated from the University of Maine School of Law on Saturday, is far younger than his colleagues at Mills, Shay, Lexier & Talbot.

–A bald eagle that was rescued two years ago in Washington County and thought to be the oldest in Maine was euthanized Saturday afternoon. The eagle had been banded shortly after hatching on June 21, 1983, on Grand Manan Island in Canada. That’s far beyond the average lifespan — 20 years — for a wild bald eagle.

–New Hampshire-based Chinburg Properties plans to turn the former Continental Mill in Lewiston into a mixed-use building for affordable apartments, light industrial and office purposes. The Continental Mill was built in 1860, but has been sitting empty for the past two years.

–If you’re not amped about the fact that summer in Vacationland is just around the corner, let us remind you why you should be.

In other news …

Maine

Residents endorse $14 million spending plan for northern Maine school district

Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with car in Hancock County

Guess which word Mainers don’t know how to spell

Bangor

Police find Bangor fast food restaurant employee who went missing

Hampden man accused of March credit union robbery charged in federal court

Murder trial of man charged in 2nd Street shooting delayed

Business

Vegan ice cream maker, Orono medical company win Top Gun prizes

How Maine’s highest-paid CEO compares to other states

Study: Maine beer makers add $2 billion each year to state’s economy

Opinion

Memorial Day is about war, fear and remembrance, not BBQs and beaches

Memorial Day: A time for reflection and gratitude

Vermont lowered prescription drug costs. Maine can, too.

