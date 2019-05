You probably know that Memorial Day is observed the final Monday of the month of May. You likely even know that it’s a holiday that honors and remembers those who have lost their lives serving our country.

But do you know which city is considered the birthplace of Memorial Day? Or how about what year it was declared a national holiday?

Take this quick 5 question quiz to test your knowledge about Memorial Day, and learn more about the history behind the day and why we honor it.