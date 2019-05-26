Portland Sea Dogs
May 26, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Portland Sea Dogs beat Altoona

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Boston Red Sox utility player Brock Holt sits in the dugout before a rehab start for the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field on Friday night.
The Associated Press

Brett Netzer hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 5-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Saturday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

The double by Netzer started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Portland scored on three more plays, including an out that scored Tate Matheny.

After Altoona scored a run in the third on a home run by Ryan Peurifoy, the Curve cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Bligh Madris hit an RBI single and Adrian Valerio scored on a forceout.

Portland right-hander Tanner Houck (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Matt Eckelman (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing five runs and six hits over one inning.

Peurifoy homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Curve.

 


Comments

