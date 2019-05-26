Portland
May 26, 2019
Portland

South Portland police cruiser struck on I-295

A South Portland police cruiser was struck by another car Saturday night along Interstate 295.
A South Portland police cruiser was struck by another car Saturday night along Interstate 295 while an officer was assisting with another crash, according to the South Portland Police Department.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. near exit 2 southbound while the officer was assisting Maine state troopers as they investigated a separate rollover crash, according to South Portland police.

The cruiser was unoccupied when it was struck, and no officers were injured, South Portland police said.

The Maine State Police is assisting in the investigation of both crashes.

The scene was cleared at 11:30 p.m.

 


