Saco man accused of assault in Portland’s Old Port

A Saco man was arrested Saturday after police say he assaulted another man in Portland’s Old Port.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Matthew Calvert, 22, was charged with aggravated assault.

The incident happened about 1:30 a.m., and a 26-year-old Parsonsfield man was seriously injured and taken to Maine Medical Center, where he was treated and released, according to the Press Herald.

Calvert is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Police have not released more information as the incident remains under investigation, the newspaper reports.