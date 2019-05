An early Sunday morning crash on Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham left a driver injured and the vehicle in the woods.

The car was northbound on I-295 about 6:30 a.m. when it went into the median then through a guardrail before landing on its roof in the woods, according to Bowdoinham Fire and Rescue.

The driver, who has yet to be identified, was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Maine State Police are investigating the crash.