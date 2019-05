Two people were rescued on Androscoggin Lake in Leeds Saturday evening after firefighters said their canoe capsized.

The rescue happened around 6:30 p.m. in the southwest corner of the lake, according to the Leeds Fire Department.

Firefighters said the two canoeists were wading in the water after they capsized and were later picked up by good Samaritans in a nearby boat and taken to shore.

The two people were evaluated by EMS on scene and released, according to rescue officials.