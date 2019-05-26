Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with car in Hancock County

A Franklin man was seriously injured Saturday after a car pulled in front of his motorcycle, authorities said.

Wesley Corbin, 52, was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife, 45-year-old Karen Corbin, as a passenger east along Route 1 in the town of Hancock when a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by 76-year-old Florence French of Hancock, pulled out from the Hancock Heights mobile home park and into the motorcycle’s path, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Both Wesley and Karen Corbin were thrown from the motorcycle, McCausland said.

Welsey Corbin suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Northern Light Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth before being transferred by LifeFlight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, McCausland said.

Karen Corbin suffered minor injuries and was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, McCausland said.

French was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital to be checked out, he said.

The motorcycle was demolished and French’s car sustained significant damage to its passenger side, McCausland said.