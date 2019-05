Saturday’s State Singles Tennis tournament results

May 25, 2019 9:43 pm

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

At Lewiston

GIRLS SINGLES

ROUND OF 16

No. 1 Grace Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells) def. Daphne Stratton-Gignac (York), 6-0, 6-0

No. 9 Blair Hollyday (Cape Elizabeth) def. No. 8 Ellie Hodgkin (Erskine Acad.), 7-6 (5), 6-3

Madelyn Dwyer (Maranacook) def. No. 4 Meredith Kelley (Falmouth), 6-2, 6-4

No. 5 Regitze Jacobsen (MDI) def. Fiona Liang (Lincoln Acad.), 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

No. 6 Morgan Warner (Waynflete) def. No. 11 Lauren Bourque (Messalonskee), 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0)

No. 3 Caitlin Cass (Lincoln Acad.) def. Sara Fallon (Falmouth), 6-2, 6-0

No. 7 Anatasia Kapothanasis (Cheverus) def. No. 10 Julia Svor (Lewiston), 1-6, 7-6 (0), 6-3

No. 2 Elene Imnaishvili (Bangor) def. Emma Wadsworth (Maranacook), 6-2, 6-2

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Campanella def. No. 9 Hollyday, 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 Jacobsen def. Dwyer, 6-1, 6-4

No. 6 Warner def. No. 3 Cass, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 Imnaishvili def. No. 7 Kapothanasis, 6-2, 6-0

BOYS SINGLES

ROUND of 16

No. 1 Nick Forester (Falmouth) def. Dennis Stewart (Bangor), 6-0, 6-0

Wes Goodwin (Freeport) def. No. 9 Aidan Treutel (Cheverus), 6-3, 6-3

No. 4 Thorne Kieffer (Waynflete) def. Caleb Richard (Thornton Acad.), 6-1, 6-2

No. 5 Leif Boddie (Greely) def. Charles Haberstock (Waterville), 6-0, 6-1

Matthew Ray (Falmouth) def. No. 6 Clay Canterbury (Freeport), 6-0, 6-1

Archie McDonough (Yarmouth) def. No. 3 Declan Archer (Kennebunk), 6-3, 6-2

Ben Adey (Waynflete) def. No. 7 Parker Deprey (Caribou), 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 Dariy Vykhodtsev (Thornton Acad.) def. Eli Jolliffe (Belfast), 6-1, 6-2

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Forester def. Goodwin, 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 Kieffer def. No. 5 Boddie, 6-3, 6-4

McDonough def. Ray, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

No. 2 Vykhodtsev def. Adey, 6-4 6-0

Monday, May 27

Semifinals and Championships

At Bates College, Lewiston

Girls Semifinals, 9:30 a.m.

No. 1 Grace Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells) vs. No. 5 Regitze Jacobsen (MDI)

No. 2 Elene Imnaishvili (Bangor) vs. No. 6 Morgan Warner (Waynflete)

Boys Semifinals, 9:30 a.m.

No. 1 Nick Forester (Falmouth) vs. No. 4 Thorne Kieffer (Waynflete)

No. 2 Dariy Vykhodtsev (Thornton Acad.) vs. Archie McDonough (Yarmouth)

Championship Matches, 1 p.m.