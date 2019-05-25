Unattended grill starts house fire in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, Maine — A house in Yarmouth is likely a total loss after a fire late Friday night started by a grill used earlier that evening.

Yarmouth Fire Chief Michael Robitaille said the fire was called in just before midnight at 119 Burnell Road.

When crews arrived, the two-story house was on fire and all occupants were outside.

Robitaille said a grill on a deck used around 8 p.m. is the cause of the fire, and he said with Memorial Day weekend starting people need to be careful and keep grills off decks and porches once they are finished using them.

Twenty-four firefighters from Yarmouth, Freeport and Cumberland were on scene, knocking down the fire in about an hour.

Crews left the scene 2 ½ hours after they first arrived. No firefighters were injured.

Flames from the grill moved into the first and second floors of the house.

The fire chief believes the home is a total loss and will likely be torn down.

He estimated the loss at $350,000.

Burnell Drive was closed for hours while firefighters dealt with the fire.