High school state tennis tourney singles results

May 24, 2019 8:46 pm

At Apex Racket and Fitness, Portland

GIRLS SINGLES

FIRST ROUND

Madeline Foster (Lewiston) def. Kristina Matkevich (Cheverus), 6-3, 6-4

Naomi Lynch (Hall-Dale) def. Leila Davids (Bangor), 6-3, 6-0

Sarah Wriggins (Deering) def. Lindsey Bell (Gardiner), 4-6, 6-1, 1-0(5)

Emily Harris (Lincoln Academy) def. Sage Dubay (Caribou), 6-1, 6-0

Elise Linn (Hampden Academy) def. Haley Walsh (Mt. Blue), 6-1, 6-0

Madelyn Dwyer (Maranacook) def. Lexie Caterine (Yarmouth), 6-2, 6-1

Lea Scrapchansky (Brunswick) def. Olivia Wesley (Foxcroft Academy), 6-3, 6-1

Fiona Liang (Lincoln Academy) def. Clarice Bell (Bangor), 6-3, 6-4

Emily Tolman (Mattanawcook Academy) def. Abby Emerson (Gorham), 6-2, 6-2

Isabel Berman (Cape Elizabeth) def. Gabby Blanco (Winthrop), 6-3, 6-2

Sara Fallon (Falmouth) def. Cara Foggarty (York), 6-3, 6-3

Courtney Bianco (GSA) def. Madison Hedrich (Presque Isle), 7-5, 6-0

Karina Boothe (Portland) def. Leah Costello (Orono), 6-3, 6-1

Katey Libby (Mattanawcook Academy) def. Brianna Paul (Thornton Academy), 6-3, 6-3

Emma Wadsworth (Maranacook) def. Madison Stratton (Caribou), 6-0, 6-0

Miriam Nelson (Ellsworth) def. Zoe Collins (South Portland), 6-3, 7-5

SECOND ROUND

No. 1-Grace Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells) def. Foster, 6-0, 6-0

Daphne Stratton-Gignac (York) def. Lynch, 3-0, retired (injury)

No. 8-Ellie Hodgkin (Erskine Academy) def. Wriggins, 6-1, 6-1

No. 9-Blair Hollyday (Cape Elizabeth) def. Harris, 6-1, 6-1

No. 4-Meredith Kelley (Falmouth) def. Linn, 6-1, 6-2

Dwyer def. Hailey Holmquist (Caribou), 6-1, 6-2

No. 5-Regitze Jacobsen (MDI) def. Scrapchansky, 7-6(6), 6-1

Liang def. No. 12-Abby Svor (Lewiston), 6-2, 6-2

No. 11-Lauren Bourque (Messalonskee) def. Tolman 6-0, 6-0

No. 6-Morgan Warner (Waynflete) def. Berman, 6-0, 6-1

Fallon def. Afton Morton (NYA), 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

No. 3-Caitlin Cass (Lincoln Academy) def. Bianco, 6-1, 6-0

No. 10-Julia Svor (Lewiston) def. Boothe, 6-3, 6-1

No. 7-Anastasia Kapothanasis (Cheverus) def. Libby, 6-1, 6-0

Wadsworth def. Anna Parker (Brunswick), 6-4, 6-0

No. 2-Elene Imnaishvili (Bangor) def. Nelson, 6-0, 6-1

BOYS SINGLES

FIRST ROUND

Shepard Shutkin (Yarmouth) def. Zack Gunther (Mt. Blue), 6-0, 6-4

Dennis Stewart (Bangor) def. Scott Mason (Carrabec), 6-3, 6-3

Wes Goodwin (Freeport) def. Connor Shaw (Brunswick), 6-0, 6-0

Gabe Rand (Caribou) def. Norman Jodrey (Ellsworth), 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 1-0(3)

Eben Cooley (PCHS) def. Gaston Fuksa (St. Dominic), 6-2, 6-4

Henry Cooper (Camden Hills) def. Itai Boss (Orono), 6-3, 6-4

Zander Chown (Mt. Ararat) def. Pedro Fernandes (MCI), 6-2, 7-5

Charles Haberstock (Waterville) def. Sawyer Deprey (Caribou), 6-3, 6-2

Matthew Ray (Falmouth) def. Dat Duong (Lee Academy), 6-0, 6-0

Alex Hansen (Falmouth) def. Mick Gurney (Mt. Blue), 6-4, 6-2

Archie McDonough (Yarmouth) def. Charlie O’Brien (Camden Hills), 6-2, 6-1

Connor Lee (Bangor) def. Andre Daigle (Presque Isle), 6-2, 6-4

Ben Adey (Waynflete) def. Dawson Turcotte (Skowhegan), 6-2, 6-1

Joshua Soucy (NYA) def. Chris Marshall (Mt. Blue), 6-4, 1-6, 1-0(7)

Kaitao Fang (GSA) def. Ben St. Laurent (Lewiston), 6-4, 2-6, 1-0(7)

Calvin Spencer (Falmouth) def. Sean Flynn (John Bapst), 5-7, 6-1, 1-0(4)

SECOND ROUND

No. 1-Nick Forester (Falmouth) def. Shutkin, 6-1, 6-0

Stewart def. Stephen Sepulveda (Windham), 6-3, 6-2

Goodwin def. No. 8-Ezra LeMole (Camden Hills), 4-6, 7-5, 6-0

No. 9-Aidan Treutel (Cheverus) def. Rand, 7-5, 6-4

No. 4-Thorne Kieffer (Waynflete) def. Cooley, 6-0, 6-1

Caleb Richard (Thornton Academy) def. Cooper, 6-2, 6-4

No. 5-Leif Boddie (Greely) def. Chown, 6-1, 6-1

Haberstock def. No. 12-Caden Smith (Lewiston), 6-2, 6-4

Ray def. No. 11-Abe LeMole, 6-2, 6-2

No. 6-Clay Canterbury (Freeport) def. Hansen, 6-3, 7-5

McDonough def. Robby Kurtz (St. Dominic), 6-0, 6-2

No. 3-Declan Archer (Kennebunk) def. Lee, 6-3, 6-2

Adey def. No. 10-Eliot Small (Hampden Academy), 6-3, 6-3

No. 7-Parker Deprey (Caribou) def. Soucy, 6-3, 6-2

Eli Jolliffe (Belfast) def. Fang, 6-3, 6-2

No. 2-Dariy Vykhodtsev (Thornton Academy) def. Spencer, 6-0, 6-0

Saturday’s schedule

At Lewiston High School

GIRLS ROUND OF 16

9 a.m. matches

No. 1-Grace Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells) vs. Daphne Stratton-Gignac (York)

No. 8-Ellie Hodgkin (Erskine Academy) vs. No. 9-Blair Hollyday (Cape Elizabeth)

No. 4-Meredith Kelley (Falmouth) vs. Madelyn Dwyer (Maranacook)

No. 5-Regitze Jacobsen (MDI) vs. Fiona Liang (Lincoln Academy)

10:30 a.m. matches

No. 6-Morgan Warner (Waynflete) vs.No. 11-Lauren Bourque (Messalonskee)

No. 3-Caitlin Cass (Lincoln Academy) vs. Sara Fallon (Falmouth)

No. 7-Anastasia Kapothanasis (Cheverus) vs. No. 10-Julia Svor (Lewiston)

No. 2-Elene Imnaishvili (Bangor) vs. Emma Wadsworth (Maranacook)

BOYS ROUND OF 16

9 a.m. matches

No. 1-Nick Forester (Falmouth) vs. Dennis Stewart (Bangor)

No. 9-Aidan Treutel (Cheverus) vs. Wes Goodwin (Freeport)

No. 4-Thorne Kieffer (Waynflete) vs. Caleb Richard (Thornton Academy)

No. 5-Leif Boddie (Greely) vs. Charles Haberstock (Waterville)

10:30 a.m. matches

No. 6-Clay Canterbury (Freeport) vs. Matthew Ray (Falmouth)

No. 3-Declan Archer (Kennebunk) vs. Archie McDonough (Yarmouth)

No. 7-Parker Deprey (Caribou) vs. Ben Adey (Waynflete)

No. 2-Dariy Vykhodtsev (Thornton Academy) vs. Eli Jolliffe (Belfast)

Note: Quarterfinal matches to follow at noon and 1:15 p.m.