Janet Mills names new director of Maine CDC

AUGUSTA, Maine — The former head of the Illinois Department of Public Health has been tapped to lead the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced the appointment of Nirav Shah this week. Shah will take over the agency on June 3.

Mills has made it a priority to restore the workforce of the Maine CDC, which many felt was understaffed under former Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

Shah holds degrees from the University of Chicago and Oxford University.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said his expertise and enthusiasm will serve the state well.