York
May 24, 2019
York Latest News | Domestic Violence | Bangor Metro | Eric Brakey | Today's Paper
York

Ex-priest who spent years in MA jail faces Maine sentencing

Rich Beauchesne | York County Coast Star
Rich Beauchesne | York County Coast Star
Former Massachusetts priest Ronald Paquin sits in York County Superior Court during his trial on charges that he sexually abused two boys during regular trips to Maine.
The Associated Press

ALFRED, Maine — A defrocked Massachusetts priest is scheduled for sentencing in a Maine courtroom following his conviction for sexually abusing an altar boy years ago.

Ronald Paquin’s set for sentencing on Friday afternoon in York County Superior Court in Alfred, Maine. Paquin spent more than 10 years in a prison in Massachusetts for sexually abusing another altar boy in that state. He was released in 2015 and then taken into custody in Maine.

Two men testified in the Maine case that they were altar boys when Paquin invited them on trips in the 1980s and repeatedly assaulted them. Paquin was convicted on 11 gross sexual misconduct charges.

Paquin had been slated for sentencing more than two months ago. It was delayed after his attorney filed a motion for a mental health evaluation.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like