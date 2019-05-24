Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with scattered showers in the morning.

–Mayor Samantha Paradis objected when city councilors began considering whether to move a polling place to a building called Redmen’s Hall. “I know that historically we have called this the Redmen’s Hall, but the group that leads this organization are not indigenous,” Paradis said Tuesday at the regular city council meeting. “And so I would want to be sensitive about the language that we use and have respect for our indigenous neighbors and think about a better title and name for this building.” Conflict and confusion ensued.

–A Bar Harbor man recorded by a school security camera carrying the apparently lifeless body of a woman he is accused of killing “most likely” will testify Friday at his murder trial, according to his defense attorney. Prosecutors rested their case Thursday against Jalique Keene, 22, who is accused of raping and killing Mikaela Conley on the grounds of a Bar Harbor school on June 1, 2018.

–Next month, Dragon Cement in Thomaston will begin using materials from a 27,000-ton carpet fiber dump in Warren as fuel. A contractor will deliver the materials to Dragon, a partnership that could help ease an environmental headache that has plagued the midcoast for more than two decades. “The material is a very good, clean-burning fuel,” Dragon environmental compliance manager Michael Martunas said. “I am hopeful within the next couple of weeks we’ll be able to start taking these materials.”

–Andy Silvernail runs a manufacturing company in suburban Chicago that employs 7,000 people at 40 factories in 20 countries. Through his career, the 48-year-old graduate of Bucksport High School’s Class of 1989 has remained grateful to the teachers who saw his potential and nurtured it.

–Judy Camuso grew up in suburban Boston, and though she was always interested in various critters, was not from a hunting family. Now, as commissioner of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, she’s running the agency that manages the animals that Mainers hunt, and has become a hunter herself.

–Outdoorsmen (and women, for that matter) can be jerks. So here’s what we’re asking: What kind of hunting, fishing or hiking behaviors tick you off? How much is too much? And perhaps most importantly, what kinds of things can we do to make our outdoor pursuits more civil?

–It’s Memorial Day weekend!? Where did the heck did May go? It’s basically been one long April, with the rain and less-than spring-like temperatures. Anyway, here’s to a long weekend! Check our roundup of all of the Memorial Day events going on throughout the state to start making your plans.

Maine

Bill to end religious and personal exemptions to vaccine rules heads to Mills for signature

No ongoing risk of hepatitis A exposure at Caribou restaurant, health officials say

Maine Senate passes bill to expand abortion providers

Bangor

Hermon council includes $210K for ambulance service in budget going to voters

How a ‘failure in leadership’ undermined a push to expand monitoring of alleged domestic abusers

Orrington town manager on the job 2 months fired by selectmen

Business

Study: Maine beer makers add $2 billion each year to state’s economy

Maine natural gas company has big plans to turn cow manure into renewable energy

How an invasive species or pig hide could solve Maine’s lobster bait crisis

Opinion

Maine can’t wait for juvenile justice reform

Maine’s youth are paying the price for state inaction on tobacco

It is time to focus on cyber threats

