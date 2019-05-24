Police allegedly tried to stop speeding driver before fatal crash

FARMINGTON, Maine — Police in Maine say a deputy tried to stop a man for speeding before he caused a fatal accident.

Oxford County Police say 23-year-old Ethan John Rioux-Poulios, of Woodstock, is responsible for the crash that killed 70-year-old John Pikiell, of Norway, on Route 26 Monday.

The Portland Press Herald reports a deputy tried to stop Rioux-Poulios, who was going 87 mph in a 55-mph zone, but lost sight of the vehicle.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

Authorities say another person flagged him down and told him about the accident. Pikiell’s vehicle was hit from behind and forced off the road.

Rioux-Poulios has been charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. Oxford County Jail officials said they don’t yet know who’s representing Rioux-Poulios.

His father’s been charged with hindering apprehension by lying to police.