May 24, 2019
Maine cop didn’t use excessive force in 2015 shooting, jury finds

Stock image | Pexels
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — A federal jury has determined that a police shooting in which the victim was hit three times didn’t represent excessive force.

Jason Begin sued over the shooting that happened when he pulled out a knife and slashed both of his arms at the former Maine General Medical Center in Augusta in 2015.

Begin’s attorneys contend he only meant to harm himself. WABI-TV reports that he incurred over $300,000 in medical bills and lost motor function in his left arm.

The jury deliberated little more than an hour on Friday before finding that Begin posed an immediate threat and the officer’s response wasn’t excessive.

Augusta police officer Laura Drouin — who fired the shots, but was already cleared of criminal wrongdoing — told WABI-TV that she “never doubted a jury of Mainers would return this verdict.”

 


