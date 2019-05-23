Prolific Illinois running back transfers to UMaine

During the last three games of his high school career, Jordan Rowell rushed for 784 yards to help Immaculate Conception Catholic High School in Elmhurst, Illinois, to the Class 3A football state championship in 2016.

This fall, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound tailback hopes to bring some of that same production to the University of Maine.

Rowell has transferred to UMaine after spending two seasons at Northern Illinois University and is eligible immediately. Rowell, who redshirted in 2017 and appeared in one game last season at NIU, has three years of eligibility remaining.

The all-state selection was named the Metro Suburban Blue Offensive Player of the Year at Immaculate Conception, which went 14-0 during his senior season. Rowell graduated as Illinois’ eighth-ranked career rusher with 6,032 yards.

Rowell joins a UMaine offense that averaged 26.5 points per game last season, the program’s most since 2013. He will help shore up a backfield that is expected to include sophomore Ramon Jefferson, junior Joe Fitzpatrick, juniors Elijah Brooks and Brandon Washington, and sophomores Adrian Velez and Zac Bouhalloufa.

UM swimmers honored

UMaine swimmers Alex Bromley, Morgan Oehler and Kellen Doyle have been selected for honor societies at the university.

Bromley earned a spot among the All Maine Women Honor Society while Oehler and Doyle were inducted as members of the Sophomore Eagles.

Bromley, a food science and nutrition major from Voorhees, New Jersey, competes in the backstroke, freestyle and individual medley events for the Black Bears. Oehler hails from Elkridge, Maryland, and swims the freestyle and individual medley events.

Doyle, from Orono, competed on the medley and freestyle relays while individually swimming the backstroke and individual medley events.

The Sophomore Owls Society is dedicated to community service and strives to promote excellence, integrity, leadership, passion and inspirational motivation. The Sophomore Eagles is a women’s organization formed in 1926 that seeks to promote a friendly relationship between the freshman and sophomore women.

The All Maine Women Honor Society seeks distinguished leaders, scholars and outstanding female role models who are active in community service, display spirit, and have the potential for continued service to UMaine.