Maine woman wants to get a paralyzed dog a wheelchair to get her on her paws again

A Hollis woman is hoping to get her 12-year-old dog back on all four paws with a little help from Facebook.

Marley entered Athena Carriere’s life more than a decade ago at the Midcoast Humane Shelter, and for Carriere, it was love at first sight.

“They brought her out, and she immediately came running up to me and on her back and just big smile and that was it,” Carriere said.

Marley has spent most of her dog days playing fetch and swimming, but now, time has taken her ability to walk.

“So she’s paralyzed right by her hips from the hip dysplasia,” Carriere said.

Marley inspired Athena to launch “The Green Ark,” a nonprofit that helps dogs in danger of being euthanized get adopted out of high kill shelters.

“I ended up taking in the more challenging dogs, because I knew there weren’t a lot of people out there and they might end up in the shelter and not present well,” Carriere said.

Over the past few years, Carriere said she’s helped more than 1,000 animals get adopted.

All that work, plus, being a single mom, keeps Carriere busy. Now, she’s working on getting Marley a dog wheelchair so she can get around.

“It would help her be more independent and hopefully play fetch again,” Carriere said.

Carriere’s friends created a Facebook fundraiser to lend a hand. Any extra money raised will go to help other dogs find their forever homes.

“The power of social media, it just takes one person to see that, you know, and it can change lives,” Carriere said.