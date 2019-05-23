Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s throughout the state with periods of sun and encroaching clouds.

–Instead, some counties have taken it upon themselves to develop electronic monitoring programs, scattering the effort and creating different approaches across the state. In addition, jail populations have remained stubbornly high, not because of an increase in sentenced prisoners but because of an increase in prisoners unable to bail out before their trial.

–After a company planning a $250 million salmon aquaculture farm closed on its purchase of a portion of a former paper mill site Tuesday, there’s excitement in Bucksport about the coming development, as well as some relief. The transaction between Whole Oceans and the mill site’s owner, American Iron and Metal, for an undisclosed price was the most tangible sign yet that the project first announced in February 2018 was moving forward.

–The Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland will open the new exhibitions on June 8. “Untoward Occurrences and Other Things” focuses on paintings completed by Jamie Wyeth between 2010 and 2017, many of which were painted on Monhegan. A second exhibition, titled “Phyllis Mills Wyeth: A Celebration,” features 29 works, including the first portrait he ever painted of her ― covered in fallen leaves in 1967.

–After talks to continue sending prisoners to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset faltered, Waldo County commissioners decided to sign a new three-year deal with Somerset County that will start on July 1. The move will save Waldo County taxpayers about $200,000 a year, according to Commissioner Bill Shorey. The East Madison correctional facility is a few miles closer to the courthouse in Belfast, but prisoner rights advocates remain concerned about the strain the distance may put on inmates’ families.

–Some of the world’s foremost moose researchers will head to one of Maine’s “moose-iest” locales — Sugarloaf — next month for the 53rd North American Moose Conference. At 7 p.m. on June 12, a panel of visiting guests will hold a forum in the Carrabassett Room of the Sugarloaf Mountain Hotel where the general public will be invited to ask the panel their questions.

