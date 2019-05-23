NRA accuses its PR firm of trying to foment failed ‘coup’

The National Rifle Association, riven by political turmoil and accusations of fiscal mismanagement, sued its longtime public relations firm, accusing it of engineering a failed “coup” attempt by leaking damaging information to undermine the NRA’s leadership.

The lawsuit claims that the firm, Ackerman McQueen Inc., tried to foment the ouster of NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre by giving the news media damaging details about his spending on items including expensive clothing and lavish foreign travel.

Those allegations were raised by NRA President Oliver North, who said he’d created a committee to examine financial wrongdoing at the group and urged LaPierre to resign. LaPierre accused North of trying to extort him, and their battle came to a head with North’s ouster at last month’s NRA convention in Indianapolis.

In a “remarkable” breach of trust motivated by a desire to avoid scrutiny of its own activities, Ackerman McQueen “undertook a campaign to tarnish and ultimately destroy the public image of the NRA and its senior leadership,” according to the complaint filed Wednesday in state court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Ackerman McQueen said it’s “a sad day for NRA members that their leadership is more focused on attacking partners than fighting for freedom.”

In a statement, the firm called the lawsuit “another reckless attempt to scapegoat Ackerman McQueen for the NRA’s own breakdown in governance, compliance and leadership. We have done our job to protect the brand for decades and have continued to do so despite shameless and inaccurate attacks on our integrity and our personnel by a leadership group that is desperate to make this a story about anything other than their own failures.”

The relationship between Ackerman McQueen and the NRA has come under scrutiny in recent months, amid reports that some of the NRA’s top officials were also receiving payments or perks from the advertising and PR firm. New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, has confirmed that she’s investigating the group.

The lawsuit, whose filing was reported earlier by the Daily Beast, is the second one filed by the NRA in recent weeks against Ackerman McQueen, which worked with the group since the 1980s and helped plan its public relations and strategic marketing as well as running NRATV.

The NRA has said that Ackerman McQueen employed and paid North as he also worked as the NRA president, a ceremonial position. In the first suit, the NRA claimed that the company and its subsidiary, Mercury Group Inc., was paid nearly $40 million in 2017 yet withheld various records, including about how North was paid.

According to the latest complaint, Ackerman McQueen resisted the NRA’s efforts to seek information about its own activities. The firm sought to “ultimately wrest control of the NRA by fomenting a (failed) executive coup,” according to the complaint. It accused the NRA of breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty, seeking $40 million in damages.

Even as Ackerman McQueen withheld important documents from the NRA, it “readily shared snippets of confidential and proprietary materials with hostile third parties, including the news media — in a series of sordid, out-of-control ‘leaks’ engineered by AMc to harm its client,” according to the complaint.

It alleges these efforts were an attempt “to derail inquiries by the NRA into AMc’s business and accounting practices.”

The gun-rights group raised $312 million in 2017, the most recent year for which numbers are available — about a 15 percent drop from 2016, on the back of a 22 percent drop in member dues.

Amid the political turmoil, the NRA released a statement Wednesday night from President Carolyn Meadows and several of her predecessors.

“We are not inclined to further discuss unfounded attacks on our organization, political infighting or a ‘weakened’ NRA,” according to the statement. “Our adversaries will not divide us and any further discussion about the so-called ‘demise of the NRA’ is only meant to distract us from our mission,” which is to stand as the “last line of defense against a campaign to take down the Second Amendment.”