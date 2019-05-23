Sabattus man dies in motorcycle crash

LEWISTON, Maine — Police said a Sabattus man was killed in a motorcycle crash is Lewiston early Thursday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of 1079 Sabattus St.

Police said 34-year-old Jeremy Ciarfella was ejected from his motorcycle after he failed to negotiate a “significant curve” and went off the road.

He died at the scene.

Police said it appears speed was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.