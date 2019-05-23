Hancock
May 23, 2019
Hancock

Penobscot Narrows Bridge Observatory opens Friday

Bridget Brown | BDN
Phil Yates of Searsport (left), Lin Calista of Stockton Springs, Connie and Tim Woitowitz of Sandy Point and Jay Rohleder of Figg Engineering Group take in the view from the top floor of the Penobscot Narrows Bridge and Observatory, May 19, 2007. The 420-foot high observatory is one of only four in the world that is atop a bridge.
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff

The Penobscot Narrows Bridge Observatory will open in time for Memorial Day weekend after a three-week delay caused by a leaky fire suppression system.

The popular 42-story-tall tourist destination in Prospect will open at 9 a.m. Friday, Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Merrill said.

The observatory had to special-order a valve to replace one that failed during an inspection prior to the observatory’s scheduled opening on May 1. Frozen pipes might have caused the leak, Merrill has said.

The 2,120-foot-long, cable-stayed Penobscot Narrows Bridge, which carries U.S. Route 1 over the Penobscot River between Verona Island and Prospect, is the tallest public observatory bridge in the world. The observatory offers 360-degree views of the Penobscot River, Penobscot Bay and beyond.

It’s among four bridge observatories in the world. The others are in China, Thailand and Slovakia.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until June 30, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting July 1, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Sept 1. It closes for the year on Oct. 31, according to the observatory’s rates and hours page at maine.gov.

