National Politics
May 23, 2019
National Politics Latest News | Domestic Violence | Bangor Metro | Eric Brakey | Today's Paper
National Politics

Trump administration announces $16 billion aid package for farmers hit in trade war

Jeff Horner | Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP
Jeff Horner | Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP
A red combine harvests golden, ripe wheat while cresting a hilltop near the border of eastern Washington and Oregon just southwest of Walla Walla, Washington, July 24, 2013.
Laura Reiley, The Washington Post
Updated:

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Thursday announced a new $16 billion farm aid package to offset losses from the U.S. trade war with China.

In a conference call with reporters, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said $14.5 billion of the $16 billion would be paid directly to producers, who have been hit hard by Trump’s tariff showdowns with China, Mexico and other countries. An additional $1.4 billion will be used to purchase food for food banks and schools.

“This package ensures farmers will not bear the brunt” of the trade wars, Perdue said.

After Trump applied tariffs of 25 percent on $250 billion of Chinese imports, Beijing had retaliated with import taxes on U.S. agricultural commodities such as soybeans, badly hurting U.S. producers.

The aid package is the second bailout for farmers after the Trump administration promised $12 billion in emergency measures last July.

Perdue acknowledged that U.S. farmers have been hit hard by the escalating trade fight with Beijing.

“President Trump knew farmers would bear the brunt of the lack of a trade deal with China,” the agriculture secretary said on the call. “Our farmers will bear the brunt disproportionately.”

Trump was scheduled to meet farm groups at the White House at an afternoon event Thursday.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

comments for this post are closed

You may also like