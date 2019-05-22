UMass Lowell shuts out UMaine in America East baseball tourney opener

Ace right-hander Cody Lawersyon of the University of Maine had allowed two earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 13 starts this season.

That trend did not continue during Wednesday’s America East tournament opener against UMass Lowell at Binghamton University in Vestal, New York.

The fourth-seeded River Hawks reached the all-conference, first-team selection for four runs in the first two innings and senior righty Nick Rand limited the Black Bears to four hits in eight innings as the River Hawks triumphed 5-0.

Oscar Marchena belted a two-run home run and Mark Tumosa ripped a two-run triple to spark the early offense for UMass Lowell (20-34), which plays regular-season champ Stony Brook at 11 a.m. Thursday. The River Hawks have won eight of their last nine games, including taking two of three at Stony Brook last weekend.

Fifth-seeded UMaine (15-33) plays the loser of the Binghamton-Hartford game in a 6 p.m. elimination game on Wednesday. The Black Bears have lost three in a row and six of their last seven.

Laweryson (5-5), a former standout at Valley High School in Bingham, racked up 12 strikeouts while walking three and hitting two batters. Nick Sanicola gave up a hit and a walk with one strikeout while pitching an inning in relief.

Cam Climo also tripled for the winners, Tumosa added an RBI single and Marchena had a single to go with his home run.

Danny Casals doubled for UMaine, which also received singles from Hernen Sardinas, Caleb Kerbs (two walks) and Jeffrey Omohundro.

UMaine had swept a three-game series from the River Hawks in April but UMass Lowell took the lead for good with two runs in the first inning.

Robert Gallagher opened the inning by reaching on an infield single and, one out later, Marchena belted his second homer of the season over the left-field fence.

In the second inning, Michael Young reached on an error by left fielder Colin Ridley, Vinnie Martin drew a walk and Tumosa tripled to right-center.

Tumosa drove in the final run in the fourth with a single to left after Cam Climo walked and stole second.

Rand turned in a gem as he struck out six and walked three before giving way to Kendall Pomeroy, who pitched the ninth and surrendered a walk and a hit batsman.