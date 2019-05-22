UMaine baseball team begins tourney play against UMass Lowell

College Baseball

America East Tournament

No. 5 MAINE vs. No. 4 UMASS LOWELL

Time, site: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Binghamton Baseball Complex, Vestal, New York

Records: UMaine 15-32 (11-12 America East), UMass Lowell 19-34 (12-12)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 15-5, UMaine 5-1 on 4/14/19

Key players: Maine — 1B Joe Bramanti (.304, 3 home runs, 31 runs batted in), RF Hernen Sardinas (.302-11-32), 3B-DH Danny Casals (.280-7-23), 3B Cody Pasic (.262-0-20), C Ryan Turenne (.253-2-13), LF Colin Ridley (.247-1-20); UMass Lowell — SS Oscar Marchena (.331-1-36), C Ciaran Devenney (.289-6-22), 1B Andrew Roden (.276-1-18), RF Vinnie Martin (.250-3-20), LF Cam Climo (.236-5-33)

Pitching matchups: UMaine — RH Cody Laweryson (5-4, 2.60 earned run average, 67 strikeouts, 20 walks in 65 2/3 innings); UMass Lowell — RH Nick Rand (4-6, 4.43, 75 strikeouts, 51 walks in 83 1/3 innings)

Game notes: UMaine swept a three-game set in Orono in April by scores of 18-4, 5-3, 5-1. But UMass Lowell is playing its best baseball of the season with seven wins in its last eight games including a 2-1 weekend at league regular-season champion Stony Brook. Devenney has a six-game hitting streak during which he has hit .421 (8-for-19) with five doubles, a grand slam and six RBIs. Sardinas leads the league in homers while UML’s Marchena is tied for second in hits with 60. Laweryson has the league’s lowest ERA and Rand is second in strikeouts. Pasic is 8-for-14 (.571) with eight RBIs in his last four games vs. UMass Lowell. Marchena has 17 multiple-hit games this season. Marchena and 2B Robert Gallagher each went 4-for-10 vs. UMaine in their three-game set. Gallagher has stolen 23 bases in 28 attempts. The loser plays the Binghamton-Hartford loser in a 6 p.m. elimination game and the winner faces regular season-champ Stony Brook, which received a bye, at 11 a.m. Thursday.