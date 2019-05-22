High School Sports
May 22, 2019
Friday’s MPA singles tennis tournament moved indoors

Stock image | Pixabay
By BDN Staff Reports, Special to the BDN

The forecast of overnight rain on Thursday into Friday and wet, windy conditions on Friday morning has led the Maine Principals’ Association to change the site of the state singles tennis championship.

The first and second rounds of the competition have been moved indoors to Apex Racket and Fitness, 2445 Outer Congress St., Portland. All of Friday’s 64 scheduled matches will be played indoors.

Play begins at 8:30 a.m. but, because of the change in venue, the reporting and match times for many of the players has changed.

The round of 16 and the quarterfinals will be played as scheduled on Saturday at Lewiston High School and the semifinals and finals are set for Monday, May 27, at Bates College in Lewiston.


