Husband and wife to retire from town jobs after 4 decades of service each

YORK, Maine — Police Chief Douglas Bracy and Senior Center Director Brenda Bracy have dedicated approximately 40 years each to the town.

They both will retire this summer, Town Manager Steve Burns announced at Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting.

“It’s really exceptional to see a couple of people who work that long in one place and have done so well,” Burns said. “It’s just wonderful and I congratulate you both.”

Doug Bracy submitted his intent to retire July 31. Burns said Brenda Bracy will retire July 1.

In his retirement letter to the town, Chief Bracy called the decision “one of the hardest” of his career. He said he believes it is the right one as it is time to spend more time with his wife and children, and he’s looking forward to spending some “uninterrupted quality time” with each of them.

“It has been an honor and privilege to have served in the town that I was born and raised in and will always call home,” Bracy said. “I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their tremendous support throughout the time I have served as your chief of police. I have been both blessed and grateful to have had the opportunity to serve such a respected police agency and a remarkable community. The steadfast support of this community, its citizens and boards have seen us through the tough times and allowed us to build one of the best trained, best equipped and best-led law enforcement agencies in our state.”

Bracy said he is proud of the quality of individuals the York Police Department has been able to “attract, hire and retain.”

He thanked Burns, the Board of Selectmen, the Budget Committee, and York voters, for “realizing the importance of investing in our workforce and providing them with the best facilities, training, and equipment possible.”

He also thanked the men and women of the police department, communications center, animal control, harbormasters, command staff, and the police department’s administrative staff.

“It is said of a leader that you are only as good as those who work for you and I can say that we could not have achieved as much as we have without the hard work, loyalty, and dedication of so many,” Bracy said. “These individuals genuinely characterize all that is good in their respective professions. I know as I prepare to walk out the door that the men and women who serve our great community will continue that service with the same dedication and commitment.”

As he prepares for retirement, Bracy said he is “confident that the department is well positioned with good people and strong leadership to continue the important work of serving and protecting all of you.

“We have invested time in preparing staff to be future leaders, and I can assure you that they are ready for the challenges ahead. I have much enjoyed every single moment I have served as York’s chief of police and will greatly miss the department that has served as my second home for four decades.”

To have spent an entire career in law enforcement, in your hometown, and to achieve a command position and hold that position for 20 years is impressive, Burns said.

“To be as effective as Doug has been and to still have the love and support of your community, staff, peers and me,” he said, “I’m almost without words, and that doesn’t happen often. I’m happy for Doug, sad for us.”