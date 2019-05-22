York
May 22, 2019
York

Fire rips through Old Orchard Beach campground

Stock image | Pexels
By CBS 13
Crews responded to a fire at a campground in Old Orchard Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

The Old Orchard Beach deputy fire chief said that the fire burned two camps at the Wagon Wheel Campground on Old Orchard Road and spread into nearby woods.

Firefighters feared that the fire could get worse because of strong winds.

Everyone and their pets made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire officials said it does not appear suspicious.

Another fire at that campground five years ago destroyed 10 trailers.

 


