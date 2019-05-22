Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid- 50s to the mid-60s with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

–Voters in Freedom will decide the fate of two of the town’s three selectmen by secret ballot on June 11. Residents who signed a recall petition for selectmen Steve Bennett and Ron Price cited poor — sometimes impassable — road conditions as one of their main reasons for pushing the recall. If the recall effort succeeds, Freedom would be in a bind because town business practices require two selectmen to sign checks.

–A city budget proposal under the Bangor City Council’s consideration would raise the city’s municipal and school spending by 4.2 percent, due largely to increases in wages, insurance and retirement costs. The proposal includes money for police body cameras, recruitment to the city police force and a new homeless outreach worker. It would raise the city’s property tax rate.

–The Pelletier family — stars of the former “American Loggers” reality-TV show — is allowing the Millinocket Memorial Library to move into its former Pelletier Loggers Family Restaurant Bar and Grill at 57 Penobscot Ave. while the library undergoes its planned $1.7 million renovation. The move is due to start at the end of May, with the library reopening on June 10, officials said.

–The finalized sale, for an undisclosed price, will allow Whole Oceans to start building what promises to be one of New England’s first land-based salmon aquafarms. Company officials said they hope to break ground later this year. The closing is a major step for Bucksport as it continues its reinvention following the Verso shutdown in late 2014, which eliminated 570 jobs.

–“As tick season gets into full swing here in Maine, I thought it would be helpful for me to share what I’ve learned in recent years about tick defense,” writes BDN Outdoors reporter Aislinn Sarnacki. “These are protection methods I’ve gathered from researching and writing several stories about ticks for the BDN, then tested while tramping around in the wilderness.”

