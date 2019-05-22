Portland
May 22, 2019
Portland

Teen-led sexual assault prevention summit draws 500 to South Portland

Students and adult supporters fill the gym at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland Wednesday for a teen-led summit on sexual assault prevention.
By CBS 13

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — About 500 students across the Portland area took part in a sexual assault prevention summit at Southern Maine Community College on Wednesday.

Aela Mansmann

Cape Elizabeth student Aela Mansmann was awarded a $10,000 grant to organize the student run summit with several other peers from schools across the Portland area and the organization SAFEBAE.

The goal was for middle and high school students to learn about consent, bystander intervention, healthy relationships and their rights.

“We are really looking forward to being able to share what we’ve been doing for the past 10 months with all of our peers,” Mansmann said. “That alone is just so exciting but we’re really looking forward to just being able to share and welcome everyone and make sure that everyone is included in this really important conversation.”

Students hope to have the event biannually.


