Portland’s biggest seal gets a fresh coat of paint

PORTLAND, Maine — Slugger the mascot made his first on-field appearance at a Portland Sea Dogs baseball game on May 7, 1994. That was near the start of their first season in town. The following spring, on April 5, 1995, the team unveiled an eight-foot fiberglass statue of him outside Hadlock Field on Park Avenue.

It’s been there ever since.

On Tuesday, team workmen Greg Moyes and Gary Jones took advantage of the sunshine to make a few repairs to the 25-year-old statue. They patched a few rough spots, sanded them down and gave the enormous seal a fresh coat of paint.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

When the the public first got a look at the statue in 1995, it sported the teal colors of the Florida Marlins — who were then the club’s parent team. Nowadays, Slugger stands in red, white and blue — the colors of the Boston Red Sox. The Sea Dogs are the Sox Double A affiliate farm team. The current contract runs through next season.