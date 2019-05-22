Portland
May 22, 2019
Portland Latest News | Public Utility | Bangor Metro | Orrington Town Manager | Today's Paper
Portland

Portland’s biggest seal gets a fresh coat of paint

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
By Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff

PORTLAND, Maine — Slugger the mascot made his first on-field appearance at a Portland Sea Dogs baseball game on May 7, 1994. That was near the start of their first season in town. The following spring, on April 5, 1995, the team unveiled an eight-foot fiberglass statue of him outside Hadlock Field on Park Avenue.

It’s been there ever since.

On Tuesday, team workmen Greg Moyes and Gary Jones took advantage of the sunshine to make a few repairs to the 25-year-old statue. They patched a few rough spots, sanded them down and gave the enormous seal a fresh coat of paint.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Greg Moyes (top photo) adds fresh paint to to the giant statue of Slugger the Sea Dogs mascot outside Portland's Hadlock Field on Tuesday. The eight-foot, fiberglass statue (above left photo) was officially unveiled (above right photo, courtesy of the Portland Sea Dogs) at the start of the team's second season in town, on April 5, 1995. At that point, the statue sported the teal colors of the Florida Marlins.

When the the public first got a look at the statue in 1995, it sported the teal colors of the Florida Marlins — who were then the club’s parent team. Nowadays, Slugger stands in red, white and blue — the colors of the Boston Red Sox. The Sea Dogs are the Sox Double A affiliate farm team. The current contract runs through next season.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Gary Jones adds woodgrain lines to Slugger the Sea Dog's bat outside Hadlock Field on Tuesday where the Portland Sea Dogs play baseball.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like