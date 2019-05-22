Brother says he urged man killed by police in Auburn to ‘come out with your hands straight up in the air’

A man has died in a police-involved shooting in Auburn, ending what police call an hours-long armed stand-off and hostage situation.

Police are identifying the man shot and killed Tuesday as Steven Case, a man who was supposed to begin serving a jail sentence Monday on a weapons charge.

Auburn police arrived on the scene around 9 a.m., they say for an unrelated matter, when they came in contact with 29-year-old Steven Case.

“It was coincidental, our contact with him,” Auburn Police Deputy Chief Tim Cougle said. “We were not there for him. We were there for something completely different. He has a significant criminal history and is known to us.”

Officials say he was carrying stolen guns, ran into the basement of a home and barricaded himself with a woman.

Local and state police spent about six hours on the scene.

Auburn Press Conference

CBS 13 spoke with Case’s brother, who said he tried to convince him over the phone to surrender.

“He told me that he was afraid if he came outside that they would want to kill him anyways,” brother Nick Case said. “I told him, I said ‘You got to just come out with your hands up,’ and he was petrified. [I said], ‘You got to come out with your hands straight up in the air.’”

But that’s not what happened, police say Case refused to come out and he told police he had a hostage.

The woman was released unharmed.

Police say Case was well-known to them.

Auburn police say Case was supposed to start a nine-month sentence Monday at the Androscoggin County Jail.

Police say they’re not sure why Case was at this specific home. They believe he had a friend there, and now the Attorney General’s Office will take over the investigation.