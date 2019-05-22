Hancock
May 22, 2019
Hancock Latest News | Selectmen Recall | Bangor Metro | Measles | Today's Paper
Hancock

Acadia National Park slated for improvements in months ahead

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Visitors to Acadia National Park gather to watch the sunrise on top of Cadillac Mountain, July 31, 2018.
The Associated Press

The National Park Service says numerous improvements are taking place at Acadia National Park in Maine over the coming months.

The service says work has begun at the Hulls Cove Visitor Center and work is slated to begin on the Frazer Point Pier early in July. Hiking trails are also scheduled for improvements. Some work is already finished, including the rehabilitation of historic firepits at Seawall Campgrounds.

Acadia National Park is one of Maine’s top tourist destinations in the summer months. It’s famous for Cadillac Mountain, the high point of the North Atlantic’s seaboard.

The park service says the maintenance projects are paid for via methods including park entrance fees, federal funding and fundraising.

Related: Hike Jordan Cliffs Trail in Acadia National Park

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like