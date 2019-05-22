More than 700 vaccinated after Caribou restaurant worker infected with hepatitis A

Cary Medical Center and Pines Health Services have provided more than 700 vaccines to people who may have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus in Caribou.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reports that people who ate at Burger Boy from April 24 through May 13 could have been exposed to the virus by a restaurant worker.

The Maine CDC alerted the public on Friday after confirming the diagnosis.

CBS affiliate WAGM reports that the window is closing for the vaccine to be effective. Monday is the last day to get vaccinated for those who ate at Burger Boy on May 13, the final day of the exposure window.