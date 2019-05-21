Boone, Woodman among MSGA scholarship winners

CUMBERLAND, Maine — Libby Boone of Presque Isle High School is among seven recipients of Maine State Golf Association Scholarship Fund awards.

Boone is the recipient of the Rock Labbe award, one of the $1,500 scholarships that is renewable for up to four years of undergraduate education.

Joining Boone as 2019 MSGA Scholars are Cade Charron of Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham, Trevor Flanagan of Monmouth Academy (Davis Richardson Award), Thomas Higgins of Cape Elizabeth and Cheverus High School of Portland (New England Senior Golfers Association Award) and Richard Joyce III of Cheverus (Andy Lano Award).

Other winners include Austin Legge of Cape Elizabeth High School, who also earned an additional $1,000 one-time grant with the Winchenbach Award, and Stephanie Rodrigue of Lewiston and the University of Mount Olive (Helen Plourd award).

Max Woodman of Lincoln, who attends Mattanawcook Academy, and Rachel Smith of North Yarmouth, a student at Greely High School in Cumberland Center, were selected for the Frank Langlois Scholarship. The award provides $5,000 to one male and one female student who have shown an active interest in golf in Maine.

“Thanks to the golf courses, supporters, and golfers across the State, the MSGA takes great pride in awarding nine well-deserved scholarships this year,” Brian Bickford, executive director of the Maine State Golf Association, said in a release. “There were many great applicants, which makes the award highly competitive. We feel those who received a scholarship will represent the spirit of golf in Maine extremely well.”

Since its modest inception in 1950, the MSGA Scholarship Fund, formerly the Maine Caddie Scholarship, has helped more than 500 deserving students from all 16 counties pursue higher education.

The MSGA is approaching $1.7 million given in scholarships to deserving students since 1950.

“We are proud to do our small part and we are proud of this year’s recipients,” Bickford said.

Students are selected based on their character, financial need, academic performance and participation in the game of golf and golf industry.