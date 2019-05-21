Body found near where Maine man went missing, police say

NEWINGTON, New Hampshire — Police say a person was found deceased on the shore of Great Bay Monday night and an autopsy is scheduled today to determine identity.

Newington Police Chief Michael Bilodeau reported the discovery was made on the shoreline at Fox Point and Portsmouth police were notified because of the disappearance of Adam Camarato three weeks ago.

[No link between Maine man’s disappearance and alleged drugging, police say]

Camarato, 32, of Eliot, Maine, was last seen leaving Portsmouth’s Clipper Tavern on April 27 and Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner said video images show he left alone and walked along State Street toward Maine. The chief said Camarato was not walking normally, perhaps due to intoxication.

Newington police said the scene at Great Bay was investigated by the State Assistant Deputy Medical Examiner and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning when positive identity will be made. In social media posts, friends are offering condolences to Camarato’s family, but Portsmouth police also said no positive identity has been confirmed.