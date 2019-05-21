Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to the low 60s from north to south, with strong winds and rain throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.



–Geraldine Largay, known as Inchworm on the trail, made national headlines when she disappeared in July 2013. The Maine Warden Service launched a massive search for her that continued for days, then weeks, then months. Then in October 2015, her remains were found, startlingly close to the trail.

Maine author Denis Dauphinee is now giving voice to the last days of Largay’s life. His newest book, “When You Find My Body: The Disappearance of Geraldine Largay on the Appalachian Trail,” is published by Down East Books.

–Some towns won’t bother having residents separate out their recyclables at all. Others will, in hopes of taking advantage of a half-off, per-ton fee from the Fiberight facility in Hampden. But Fiberight won’t accept glass and lower grades of plastic as recyclables, meaning change is in store for recycling in the Bangor area.



–A Chinese company called ND Paper is investing heavily to restore two Maine paper mills it bought last year and turn them into sustainable, long-term businesses. The company has 400 contractors working to upgrade a former pulp mill in Old Town, with plans to reopen this summer. It is also making changes at a Rumford mill, with plans to add workers at both sites this year.

–If the Brewer High School softball team is going to extend its 31-game winning streak to 34, it will have to win three games in a span of 24 hours this week. Monday’s game against Hermon was postponed because of the weather and moved back to 2 p.m. Wednesday, where it will be the first game of a doubleheader against two different teams.



–The first shows of outdoor concert season in Maine are finally on the horizon. In most cases, concertgoers won’t have any trouble getting into a venue with their tickets. But there are inevitably some who will find themselves stuck with fraudulent tickets, or with tickets from unauthorized third parties that cost much more than face value. Here’s what to look for when buying tickets to this summer’s outdoor shows in Maine.

