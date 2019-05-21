Inmate walks away from Portland job site, police say

An inmate is on the lam after police say he walked away from a job site in Portland on Monday.

Brandon Fletcher, 21, of Hollis was working at a job site on Washington Avenue when a supervisor gave him permission to go to a nearby Cumberland Farms convenience store, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Fletcher never returned to the job site, and a search began for the missing inmate, the sheriff’s office said.

Fletcher, who was incarcerated for probation revocation, was assigned to work release at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Community Corrections Center.

The sheriff’s office said Fletcher is considered a “low level security threat risk.”

Anyone with information about Brandon Fletcher’s whereabouts can call the Cumberland County Jail at 207-774-5939 or 207-774-1444.