Mid Coast Senior Health launches $5 million expansion in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Mid Coast-Parkview Health broke ground Tuesday on a $5 million expansion and renovation project at Mid Coast Senior Health on Baribeau Drive.

The expansion and renovation will be funded by Mid Coast-Parkview’s first capital campaign in 20 years, “Our Commitment, Your Health.” To date, the campaign has raised $7.6 million, according to a release.

Funds have already been used to support the expansion of cancer care and community health and wellness initiatives at the Mid Coast — Parkview Health campus.

Dugan Shipway, co-chairman with Sandra Morrell Rooney of the campaign, said in a prepared statement that the capital campaign has been underway for a few years.

The project includes a new, 7,000-square-foot wing at Mid Coast Senior Health, as well as a 9,000-square-foot renovation to the nursing and rehabilitation units at the Bodwell rehabilitation and Mere Point long-term care facilities, including converting all rooms to private rooms with a large, private bathroom.

The Baribeau Drive facility will see a refurbished kitchen, dining area, activities area and living units.

Hilary Weaver | BDN Hilary Weaver | BDN

The first phase of the renovation included running new electrical lines through the facility, as well as renovating the bathing areas in the long-term care and rehabilitation communities. Renovation of dining and living areas will follow.

The expansion phase has also already begun, with residents expected to move into the new wing in early 2020.

The expansion also will allow an enhanced environment for hospice care, including dedicated family, kitchen and gathering spaces to provide respite for family and loved ones, and more extensive inpatient hospice services.

“With Maine’s rapidly aging population, Mid Coast-Parkview Health recognizes the importance of providing specialized care options for seniors, Randee Reynolds, vice president of community health at Mid Coast-Parkview Health, said in a prepared statement. “The renovation of Mid Coast Senior Health, while an exciting endeavor for our organization, is also a pathway to ensuring our community has access to the highest quality, most modern, and comprehensive elder care available.”