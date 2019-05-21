Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase with kids in his car

An Edgecomb man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase while there were two young kids in his car.

The Courier-Gazette reports that Waldoboro police attempted to stop Henry D. Thompson III, 33, on Saturday night but he had sped off at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Knox County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers positioned themselves along Route 90 as Thompson’s vehicle turned off Route 1, but they did not give chase to avoid endangering the public or two kids, estimated to be 6 years old and younger, who were in the car with him, the newspaper reports, citing a police affidavit.

Thompson turned onto Route 131, where he stopped but then sped off after police officers tried to get him out of the car, according to the Courier-Gazette. He continued onto Route 17, where he stopped again and was removed from the vehicle by police, the newspaper reports.

Thompson was charged with failure to stop for an officer, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, improper plates, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger, operating after suspension and violating condition of release.

His relationship with the children was unclear, the newspaper reports.

It was the second high-speed chase that Thompson is accused of leading police on since April. Thompson was arrested on April 22 after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase from Waldoboro to Warren on April 15, the Courier-Gazette reports.