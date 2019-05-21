Hancock County woman killed in ATV crash

A Sullivan woman died Tuesday morning when a large all-terrain vehicle she was driving went off a road and crashed into a tree, according to police.

Whitney N. Doughty, 25, was driving a 2018 Polaris Razor ATV on Punkinville Road in Sullivan around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday when the crash occurred, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Doughty was driving south toward Route 1 when the vehicle went across the road and struck a tree on the driver’s side, spinning the ATV counter-clockwise before it came to rest against the tree.

Doughty and her passenger, 25-year-old Garrett Young of Sullivan, were wearing safety belts but neither was wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Doughty died at the scene, police said. Young was taken to Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth, where he was being treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department with assistance from the Maine Warden Service.

Additional information about the crash was not available Tuesday morning.