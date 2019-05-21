Aroostook County family escapes early morning fire after their dog woke them

A Fort Kent dog woke her family early Sunday morning to alert them that their garage was on fire. Bella, a Newfoundland/St. Bernard mix, began pacing frantically into the bedrooms where her owners slept just after 4 a.m. Sunday as the garage, located just a few feet from the Dubois Road home, was engulfed in flames.

The homeowner, Mike Davenport and his family, including Bella, were able to escape the home before the fire overtook that structure.

Twenty volunteer firefighters with the Fort Kent Fire Department responded to the call, along with three engines, the tower ladder, squad truck and rescue truck.

“When we arrived there was a large two-car garage separate from the house that was very, very, very close [to the house] and was fully involved. The house was starting to burn as was another shed behind it,” Fort Kent Fire Chief Ed Endee said.

The firefighters were able to save the home, which received some damage to the exterior, as well as the shed. The garage and its contents, including several vehicles, were a total loss.

“This happened right when we were starting up our cooking for our annual chicken barbecue so we had several members at the fire station so we responded very quickly, but the fire had too big a head start on us for us to be able to stop the garage fire,” Endee said.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

