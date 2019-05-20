Reading completes 4-game sweep of the Portland Sea Dogs

READING, Pennsylvania — Mickey Moniak scored on a groundout in the first inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 5-4 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday. With the victory, the Fightin Phils swept the four-game series.

Moniak scored on the play to give the Fightin Phils a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Adam Haseley and then went to third on a single by Haseley.

Trailing 5-1, the Sea Dogs cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Jerry Downs hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Charlie Madden.

Reading starter Adonis Medina (1-2) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Denyi Reyes (0-6) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after giving up one run and three hits over five innings.

Madden homered twice and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Sea Dogs.

Reading improved to 8-3 against Portland this season.