May 20, 2019
Saco’s top cops will return to work after probe finds no misconduct, attorney says

Saco Police Department via CBS 13 | BDN
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

Saco’s police chief and his deputy will return to work after an investigation uncovered no misconduct, an attorney for the pair said Monday.

Police Chief Raynald Demers and Deputy Chief Corey Huntress were placed on paid administrative leave in March for undisclosed reasons. City officials still have not said what prompted the move.

The Portland Press Herald reports that an attorney for Demers and Huntress released a statement Monday saying the pair would return to work this week.

“Chief Demers and Deputy Chief Huntress want to thank the family and friends who supported them and stood by them during this time. They are pleased that the investigation is finally completed and the results released, and were always confident the findings would demonstrate that they committed no misconduct,” the statement said.

Saco’s city administrator, Kevin Sutherland, also announced Monday that Demers and Huntress would return to work this week, but provided no details about the results of the investigation, according to the Press Herald.

The City Council in late March voted to take over an investigation into Demers and his deputy from Sutherland, who placed them on paid administrative leave. The council’s investigation ended on May 6.

Under the City Charter, the council has authority to investigate the conduct of any city department or other official body.

 


Comments

