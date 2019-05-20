Maine couple says their children and well-traveled life are the secrets to 75 years of marriage

Long-time Ogunquit residents Paul and Wini Mason probably didn’t realize what was ahead of them when they first met in the summer of 1942. They were married in 1944 and have been together ever since. On May 14, they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary, the Diamond Anniversary.

“Paul was drafted in his senior year at Boston University,” Wini recalled in an interview on their anniversary day. “They let him finish college. He was supposed to go in for one year. That was in 1941 and war was declared in December 1941, after Pearl Harbor. He was in for good.”

Paul, who turned 100 on Jan. 23, and Wini, 95, both were born in Boston, Massachusetts. As kids, their families summered in Maine, Paul’s in Ogunquit and Wini’s in Moody.

“We didn’t know each other,” Wini said. “I went to Brookline High with his brother.”

The couple finally met in the summer of 1942 at the urging of a cousin.

“He was on leave that summer and came home to visit his family in Ogunquit,” Wini said. “That’s when I met him. We corresponded for a year and a half.”

The couple were engaged during Wini’s senior year at Simmons College and got married after she graduated.

“We got married in Brookline,” Wini said. “I joined Paul at the Army Air Base in Syracuse and then we were together for six months in the Army in Indiana and Kentucky. In December 1944 he shipped out to China and Burma and I didn’t see him for a year and a half.”

“I came home in 1946,” Paul said.

After the war, the couple initially resided in Brighton, Massachusetts, where they had their first child, Peter. Two other children followed, James and Wendy. There are now three grandchildren, along with four great grandchildren.

The Masons great pride in their family is obvious, with Paul and Wini each sharing stories about family members’ many activities and accomplishments. Pictures of their children, grandkids and great grandkids are arranged throughout the house.

“They are all living in New England, which is great,” said Wini.

The Mason’s moved permanently to Ogunquit in 1993, to a property they originally bought in 1952, after selling their home in Brookline, Massachusetts. They extensively renovated the Ogunquit house in 1991, adding a second story.

“It’s grown and grown,” Paul said. “It’s a nice little place.”

The couple has been active in the community all along.

“We got very involved here,” Wini said. “We helped found (the Wells Ogunquit Center at Moody) and Stuart Nudelman got us involved in the arts.”

When asked whether they could share the secret of how to keep a marriage going happily for 75 years, Wini responded immediately.

“We’ve been lucky, enjoyed our children,” she said. “That’s what made us happy. We never chased money, just security. We’ve traveled the world and enjoyed meeting people from different cultures. We have had a very good life and fortunately good health. We have enjoyed living here. Every time we go away and come back, we always say there’s no place like New England.”