Courtesy of Christina Bragg Dunlea via CBS 13

May 20, 2019 8:01 am

Firefighters from multiple towns spent several hours fighting a barn fire in Buxton on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was called in around 4 p.m. at 32 Cummings Ave.

Fire officials said the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.

The owners of the barn said there was farming equipment inside, but no animals.

No people were injured.

The barn was a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.