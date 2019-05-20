Maine news you need to know for Monday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to the low 70s from north to south, with rain throughout the state and a chance for thunderstorms.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

–Before the late 1950s, the things Mainers did for fun were, generally, a lot closer to home, which meant a trip to the local amusement park was one of the easiest ways to have a day of leisure. In the Bangor area, your options — at different points in time — were in Riverside Park in Hampden, the Auto Rest Park in Carmel and The Pines in Milford. They had the works, from Ferris wheels to vaudeville to zoos.

–Kindergarten teacher Susan Olson and administrative assistant Kay Dodd are retiring after decades of work at the Gladys A. Weymouth Elementary School in Morrill. They have seen former students become parents and almost reached a point where a third generation of some families would be attending the school where they have worked. “I have mixed emotions. It’s bittersweet,” Dodd said. “I know that I’m ready, but my heart is still here.”

–The facility that was supposed to start accepting waste from more than 100 towns and cities more than a year ago has begun to accept some deliveries of trash and recycling intermittently, as it tests operations and analyzes what exactly is in Mainers’ trash.

–Officials from Nordic Aquafarms are rejecting the idea that the company’s pending application for a submerged lands lease should be summarily thrownout by the Maine Bureau of Public Lands.

A new point of conflict involves interpretation of a land sale that happened more than 70 years ago.

–A two-star Michelin chef and owner of a Maine-inspired restaurant in Chicago is among a handful of entrepreneurs opening or relocating four eateries in Stonington and Deer Isle this summer. Stonington’s economic development director, Henry Teverow, said the permit applications for the restaurants started coming in over the last two months.

In other news …

Maine

Man found after he went missing while looking for moose antlers in remote Piscataquis County

Aroostook County man killed after he was ejected in I-95 crash

Customers could be at risk after Caribou restaurant employee had Hepatitis A, CDC says

Bangor

Bangor opioid healing service focuses on the hope offered by recovery

Orono resident is the new leader of the Maine Air National Guard

Old Town senior is one of 161 students in the nation to earn prestigious award

Business

Somali immigrant’s Auburn-based startup adds bold fashion sense to traditional Muslim garb

Maine adds another month to its record for low unemployment rates

New York firm buys a major Maine broadband provider

Politics

How Maine’s members of Congress voted last week

Maine ‘red flag’ bill compromise would peg gun seizures to mental health

Janet Mills will host a meal for Muslim leaders at the Blaine House

Opinion

Money will help, but won’t fix, Maine’s child welfare system

A call for more support for emergency medical services

Consider alternative before building a bigger jail

Sports

American Legion baseball used to thrive in Maine. Now the program is on life support.

Hampden Academy baseball finds a way to excel in spite of Maine’s spring weather

UMaine drops regular-season finale; to face UMass Lowell in tourney

