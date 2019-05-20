Fire damages Portland apartment building

A first floor fire in a Portland apartment building spread to the second and third floors early Sunday morning.

Portland Fire Chief Chad Johnston said the fire was called in to 89 Sherwood Street near Veranda St. around 1 a.m.

The first floor was well involved with fire before it spread into to two other floors, Johnston said.

The two-alarm fire took hours to bring under control, with the help of 30 firefighters on the scene.

The fire started in the kitchen of a first floor apartment, but its cause remains under investigation.

The building has six apartments, with five occupied. Johnston said every one inside the building made it out safely and uninjured.

Sherwood and Veranda Streets were blocked off for hours.